Adult individuals with disabilities and a limited income are seeking financial donations to hire a plumber to fix a small project in their home. A donation of time from someone with plumbing experience is also an option. If able to donate, contact Olivia, case manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

Adult individuals with limited income and disabilities are seeking donations to pay off their phone. If you wish to donate, contact Olivia, case Manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

Adult female with disabilities and a limited income is in need of a cat-carrier backpack to bring her emotional support cat with her on outings to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety while in the community. If you can help with a donation, contact Calia, Case Manager at Winds of Change at 406-203-4299.

Low income, disabled man is seeking two pairs of size 12 men sneakers. If you can help with this, contact Melanie at medwards@windsofchangemontana.com or 425-954-0429.