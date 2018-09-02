An elderly, homeless and disabled man is seeking a generator to heat his camper trailer. Generator would need to be at least 5800 watts. If you can donate, please call or email Sarah S. at Winds of Change, 406-763-6415 or ssnyder@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low income, disabled grandmother needs an air conditioner to keep herself and granddaughter cool in the summer heat. An air conditioner can be purchased at Walmart for about $150. If you are able to purchase one for her or to help monetarily, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or email tst.flynn@wocmt.com.
***
A low income single mother is needing assistance purchasing or obtaining back to school clothes for her 13-year-old son. He is in need of socks, underwear, pants, shirts and shoes. If you are able to help, please contact Emily with 3 Rivers Mental Health at 406-531-3771 or email emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A low income divorcee is trying to get a fresh start and is in need of $61 in order to renew her cosmetology license and get her life back on track. If you can help, please contact Winds of Change case manager Skye Summers at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A single, disabled mother with guardianship of a disabled teen needs a fire extinguisher to ensure her son's safety in case of emergency. Rebuildable, 2.5 pound fire extinguishers can be purchased at Missoula Fire Equipment for $44.95. Monetary donations would also be appreciated. If you are able to contribute, please call Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or email tst.flynn@wocmt.com.
***
A young, disabled woman moving into her own apartment for the first time needs furniture, appliances, storage and spices. If you are able to donate, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or email tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An 89-year-old woman needs a new or lightly used twin bed with a box spring. If you can help, please contact Cory at Partners in Home Care at 327-3631.
***
Assistance is needed for a family in need of clothing for a 12-year-old girl for school. She wears size 1X-2X women’s shirts and tops; size 18-20 women’s pants, and a size 9 shoe. They are also in need of housing items including kitchen utensils, dishware, bowls, cooking items, kitchen chairs, living room furniture, double queen bed for parents, sheets. If you can help, please contact 3 Rivers Mental Health at 406-552-5782.
***
A low income mother is looking for housing for her and her young children. She needs $20 for a housing application fee. Please contact Winds of Change case manager Skye Summers at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
***
Child and Family Service Network works with financially needy children and families in Missoula County and Mineral County, who suffer from serious emotional disturbances and other mental health disorders. The Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program at Hellgate Elementary is in need of a colorful kids/class rug and a few yoga balls. If you are able to help, please contact Danielle at Child & Family Service Network, 406-532-9770 Ext. 2228.
***
A family with a A 6-year-old boy in kindergarten is struggling financially and needs help getting him clothes, shoes and underwear. The boy is 90 pounds and wears size 14 stretchy jeans (or husky); size 10-12 western style shirts and shoes size 3-4. A gift card is appreciated. Call 274-4094.