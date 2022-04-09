 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We care: Elderly man in need of vacuum

Elderly man is in need of a vacuum and is unable to afford one on his own. If you are able to help, please contact Shannon at Partners in Home Care at 493-5447.

Woman with disabilities with a limited income is in need of financial assistance to pay her internet bill. The total is $90. If you can help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change by phone at 406-203-4304 or by email at helen@wocmt.com.

Two women with limited income and disabilities are in need of vacuums. They have the ability to pick them up. If you can help with a donation, please contact Olivia at Winds of Change by phone at 406-203-4024, ext. 243, or by email at ogospodarek@wocmt.com

