We care: Elderly man in need of vacuum

Elderly man is in need of a vacuum and is unable to afford one on his own. If you are able to help, please contact Shannon at Partners in Home Care at 493-5447.

Woman with disabilities with a limited income is in need of financial assistance to pay her internet bill. The total is $90. If you can help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change by phone at 406-203-4304 or by email at helen@wocmt.com.

Two women with limited income and disabilities are in need of vacuums. They have the ability to pick them up. If you can help with a donation, please contact Olivia at Winds of Change by phone at 406-203-4024, ext. 243, or by email at ogospodarek@wocmt.com.

