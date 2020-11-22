We Care: Elderly man needs a space heater

An elderly gentleman with disabilities needs a space heater. This man has severe visual impairment and is unable to see/use his thermostat correctly and has at times accidentally shut off his heat and been unable to get it turned back on. He needs a space heater in case he accidentally turns off his heat again. He lives in a small living space, so a smaller space heater would be preferred. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
The Montana VA is looking for landlords who are interested in renting to veterans searching for housing through the HUD/VASH (Section 8) housing voucher program. Please contact Jillian Woods at 406-594-1423, with any questions or inquiries.
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking a donation of cell phone, new or used. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.
A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of a used cellphone device (Android or iPhone). If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy, at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com
A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of a therapy lamp. If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy, at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.
Every December, C.S. Porter Middle school sets up a gift-giving experience for our students to "shop" for their families and friends for the holidays. It provides students this opportunity by collecting donated items from the community. So clean out your junk drawers and closets and donate to C.S. Porter now through Dec. 11. Hot items may include: trinkets, jewelry, kids toys, games, books, ornaments and household items. Drop off at C.S. Porter Middle School, 2510 Central Ave., Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call Kat with any questions, 542-4060 Ext. 4613.
A mother with disabilities is requesting funds to fix the driver side and passenger side windows that have fallen off the track in her vehicle. NAPA quoted for $201 to fix both window regulators. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
A single mother with disabilities needs a refrigerator. Donation Warehouse has refrigerators for $200 (including delivery fees). If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people are in need of help. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A mom with disabilities has three children and very limited income. She needs assistance catching up on her rent bill. She is in need of $400.
• A man with disabilities and limited income needs assistance with his energy and heat bill. His energy bill and heat bill is $52.31.
• A woman with disabilities is experiencing homelessness and needs assistance paying for her storage unit. The cost of the unit for 6 months with a 5% discount is $436.05. The monthly fee cost is $85.50.
