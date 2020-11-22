We Care: Elderly man needs a space heater

An elderly gentleman with disabilities needs a space heater. This man has severe visual impairment and is unable to see/use his thermostat correctly and has at times accidentally shut off his heat and been unable to get it turned back on. He needs a space heater in case he accidentally turns off his heat again. He lives in a small living space, so a smaller space heater would be preferred. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

***

The Montana VA is looking for landlords who are interested in renting to veterans searching for housing through the HUD/VASH (Section 8) housing voucher program. Please contact Jillian Woods at 406-594-1423, with any questions or inquiries.

***

A homeless man with disabilities is seeking a donation of cell phone, new or used. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.

***