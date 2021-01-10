We Care: Elderly man needs flip phone

• A homeless man with disabilities and no income who is living outdoors for the winter is requesting various supplies to help him contend with lowering temperatures. They are listed as follows in order of importance. He would like a winter tent or funds to purchase one; thermal tents cost around $400. As he is cooking his meals on a camp stove, he would also greatly appreciate 1-lb canisters of propane. He would also like to be able to take a shower at a hotel room or at the Town Pump Travel Center and would require $12 to $60 for this purpose. Anything helps.

• A woman with disabilities and low income is seeking donations to help tow her car to a shop in a nearby town that has offered repairs at no cost. The tow is quoted at $200, which is substantially less than repairs would normally cost.

• A woman with disabilities and low-income is requesting funds for her dog to undergo critical dental surgery. She has been saving money for the operation and only needs $200 more to ensure her dog is able to eat properly and avoid infection.

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.