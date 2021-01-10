We Care: Elderly man needs flip phone

An elderly man with disabilities and very limited income needs an unlocked flip phone. This will cost $50 at Cricket Wireless. If you’d like to donate the item or financially to purchase a new one, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of a laptop or desktop computer so her daughter can attend school remotely and complete homework. If you are able to help with a donation financially or by purchasing a computer, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An elderly man with disabilities and and limited income has not been able to pay his pharmacy co-pay bills. He is in need of $350 to be able to continue to get his medications at the pharmacy of his choice. If you can help with a donation, please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.
***
A middle-aged man with disabilities emotional support animal passed away and he will be getting a puppy very soon. This gentleman has limited income so he is seeking a financial donation to help him access professional training for the new puppy. If interested in donating in any way, please reach out to Winds of Change Case Manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of items for her daughter‘s room in her apartment. She is requesting a donation of a comforter, canopy over her bed and other items to decorate her room. If you can help, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs financial help with a deposit for her an apartment. The deposit is $700. If you can help, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and low-income is requesting assistance with an annual membership at gym near her home to improve her health and conditions. Annual membership is $702 for full year.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $75 per month.
• A homeless man with disabilities and no income who is living outdoors for the winter is requesting various supplies to help him contend with lowering temperatures. They are listed as follows in order of importance. He would like a winter tent or funds to purchase one; thermal tents cost around $400. As he is cooking his meals on a camp stove, he would also greatly appreciate 1-lb canisters of propane. He would also like to be able to take a shower at a hotel room or at the Town Pump Travel Center and would require $12 to $60 for this purpose. Anything helps.
• A woman with disabilities and low income is seeking donations to help tow her car to a shop in a nearby town that has offered repairs at no cost. The tow is quoted at $200, which is substantially less than repairs would normally cost.
• A woman with disabilities and low-income is requesting funds for her dog to undergo critical dental surgery. She has been saving money for the operation and only needs $200 more to ensure her dog is able to eat properly and avoid infection.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A mother with disabilities had her car break down and is in need of assistance with help paying for the repairs. Her car is leaking as well as the transmission is going out.
• A woman with disabilities is experiencing homelessness and needs assistance with a bus ticket to leave Missoula. She is also in need of assistance with clothing.
• A senior man with disabilities and limited income is in need of assistance paying for his pain management specialist bill. His bill that he currently owes is $300. He is needing assistance towards this bill so that he can continue to seek treatment for his pain.
• A mom with disabilities, three children and very limited income needs assistance catching up on her rent bill. She is in need of $400.