We Care: Elderly woman needs a microwave

A single, elderly woman with disabilities just moved into independent housing and is in need of a microwave. She currently does not have any pots, pans, or any means of cooking her own food; she would like to prioritize getting a microwave. She recently had back surgery and is unable to go to stores. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily at 406-880-6338 or emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a donation of a $100 gift card for Walmart. If you are able to help with a donation for supplies or a gift card, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change at 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homebound individual is seeking a donated wheelchair or funds via Visa gift card to purchase a new wheelchair in order to get to needed medical appointments and access the community. Please contact Stefano Zamora, RN Case Manager with Partners in Home Care – Home and Community Based Services, if you can help, 406-880-6764 or zamoras@partnersinhomecare.org.
***
A young woman with disabilities and limited income is seeking assistance with gas in the form of cash donations or gas vouchers. She is providing transportation to the hospital twice a day for a relative. If you are able to help in any way, please contact Lhanna Writesel, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-5003 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-478-6510.
• Several homeless people with disabilities need phone cards in order to maintain appointments, keep in touch with family, and for safety reasons. Since each person uses a different type of card, they would greatly benefit from Walmart cards in amounts starting at $30. Checks may be made out to Winds of Change as well.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for a storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $75 per month.
• A homeless man with disabilities is requesting $35 to pay fees to replace lost identifying information. He needs this information to apply for housing and to utilize medical services.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help with any kind of assistance, contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change at 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and no income is currently experiencing homelessness and needs assistance paying her phone bill. She has StraightTalk through Walmart and needs the $55 plan to keep her phone on.
• A mother with disabilities, low income and two children needs assistance with fuel vouchers to get her children to school and for other appointments as well as a phone card from Walmart for the Family Plan, which is $55.
• A woman with disabilities is experiencing homelessness and needs assistance paying for her storage unit so that she can have access to her belongings while she waits for housing. Her storage unit costs $150.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs assistance for yoga materials. She is looking for a yoga mat, yoga blocks, yoga seated blanket and yoga clothing.