We Care: Elderly woman needs a microwave

A young woman with disabilities and limited income is seeking assistance with gas in the form of cash donations or gas vouchers. She is providing transportation to the hospital twice a day for a relative. If you are able to help in any way, please contact Lhanna Writesel, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-298-5003 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-478-6510.

• Several homeless people with disabilities need phone cards in order to maintain appointments, keep in touch with family, and for safety reasons. Since each person uses a different type of card, they would greatly benefit from Walmart cards in amounts starting at $30. Checks may be made out to Winds of Change as well.

• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for a storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $75 per month.