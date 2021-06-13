We Care: Elderly woman needs a vacuum

An elderly woman with disabilities needs a vacuum and is unable to afford one on her own. If you are able to help, please contact Shannon at Partners in Home Care at 493-5447.
***
A high school student needs a pair of men’s size 12 football cleats for summer practice. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, ext. 7507.
***
A woman with disabilities and low income needs assistance with a car repair payment. She is in the process of getting her car fully functional again in order to maintain her independence and attend her appointments. The payment for the repair is $300. If you would like to make a donation, please contact Lhanna Writesel at 406-203-0677, ext. 216, or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
Montana VA is looking for landlords who are interested in renting to veterans searching for housing through the HUD/VASH (Section 8) housing voucher program. Please contact Jillian Woods at 406-594-1423, with any questions or inquiries.
***
The following people need assistance. If you can help, please contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change, 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and no income is currently experiencing homelessness and is in need of assistance paying her phone bill. She has StraightTalk through Walmart and needs the $55 plan to keep her phone on.
• A woman with disabilities and two children and limited income is in need of assistance with fuel vouchers to get her children to school and for other appointments.
• A single mom of three who works full-time and goes to school part time recently got notice that she will need to vacate her apartment in the coming month and needs donations for assistance toward her rent, past rent, and housing applications. Her rent is $800, her past rent is at $1,000 and housing applications range anywhere from $25-$50.