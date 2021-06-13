We Care: Elderly woman needs a vacuum

An elderly woman with disabilities needs a vacuum and is unable to afford one on her own. If you are able to help, please contact Shannon at Partners in Home Care at 493-5447.

***

A high school student needs a pair of men’s size 12 football cleats for summer practice. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, ext. 7507.

***

A woman with disabilities and low income needs assistance with a car repair payment. She is in the process of getting her car fully functional again in order to maintain her independence and attend her appointments. The payment for the repair is $300. If you would like to make a donation, please contact Lhanna Writesel at 406-203-0677, ext. 216, or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

Montana VA is looking for landlords who are interested in renting to veterans searching for housing through the HUD/VASH (Section 8) housing voucher program. Please contact Jillian Woods at 406-594-1423, with any questions or inquiries.

***