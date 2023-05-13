A 68-year-old man in Missoula with disabilities, complex medical issues, extremely limited mobility and multiple factors limiting him within his home is currently in need of a fabric recliner. He has very limited funds so is looking for this item to be donated if possible. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Kristin at Partners in Home Care, foxk@partnersinhomecare.org or at 406-544-5473.