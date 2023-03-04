Local family is in need of donations to go toward their electricity bill so that it does not get disconnected. Any amount would be helpful until the full amount needed has been reached. To help, contact Michelle at Sentinel High School at 406-728-2400, ext. 7507, or mhmanning@mcps.k12.mt.us.

Multiple families in need at Franklin Elementary. Item needed include: two twin beds, two twin box springs, twin mattress, full mattress, dishes, towels, kitchen utensils, full bed, full size mattress sheets, queen bed, crib, couch and love seat, end tables, kitchen tables and chairs. If you can help donate any of these items, contact Kristine Asanovich, Family Resource Specialist at Franklin Elementary School at 406-728-2400, ext. 2250.

Man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a vacuum. If you can help with a donation, contact Eli at Winds of Change at 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.

Woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of kitchenware including pots and pans. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Wind of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Woman with disabilities and no current income is in need of rental assistance to cover $634 to avoid eviction and homelessness. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with limited income and disabilities is in need of donations to help pay the power bill for her and her son. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Woman with disabilities and no income is in desperate need of rental assistance, in the amount of $749 or anything less, to avoid eviction and homelessness. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.