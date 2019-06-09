A family with a child at Sentinel High School needs help to fix their car oa a men's size road bike. The family car has broken down and the dad has been walking to Missoula and back to Lolo each day. If you can help, contact Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A local gentleman with a mental health disability and low income is in need of a vacuum, as his just broke. Please contact Andy at 406-532-9834, if you can help.
A low-income mother with disabilities and her teenage daughter are in need of life vests in order to enjoy the Missoula summer. If you are able to donate life vests or money towards the goal, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
A client with disabilities needs help with funds to pay power bill to get into housing. She will need $761.20 made out to CBM Collection so that she will be able to get power in her name and get housing after being homeless. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change 532-2036 or email daustin@wocmt.com, if you can help.
A family moving out into the community needs a couch, dresser, baby gate, TV (not a box one, in good condition) and a TV stand.
If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
Newly housed, formerly homeless individuals, are in need of working vacuums, brooms and dust pans and cleaning supplies. If you can help, please contact Sue Ellerman, Housing Retention Specialist at 529-4860 or drop off items at the Poverello Center.