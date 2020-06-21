We Care: Family needs beds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A family needs a queen size bed, a twin size bed, two dressers and two nightstands. They are not able to pick up. If someone is willing to deliver, it would be appreciated. Contact Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.

A family needs silverware and plates. If you can help, call 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.

A man with disabilities and his finace, who have been homeless for over a year, are in need of an additional $170 to pay the rest of their deposit at the apartment they were able to rent. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change if you can help, 493-8955.

A homeless man with disabilities is seeking art supplies in order to express himself creatively and cope with difficult circumstances. Anything helps. He is working in outdoor conditions and would appreciate quick-drying mediums that will not run if they become wet. If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.