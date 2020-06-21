We Care: Family needs beds

A family needs a queen size bed, a twin size bed, two dressers and two nightstands. They are not able to pick up. If someone is willing to deliver, it would be appreciated. Contact Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
A family needs silverware and plates. If you can help, call 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A man with disabilities and his finace, who have been homeless for over a year, are in need of an additional $170 to pay the rest of their deposit at the apartment they were able to rent. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change if you can help, 493-8955.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking art supplies in order to express himself creatively and cope with difficult circumstances. Anything helps. He is working in outdoor conditions and would appreciate quick-drying mediums that will not run if they become wet. If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following individuals are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Gabriella Blackmon at Winds of Change at 970-510-0815 or gblackmon@windsofchangemontana.com.
• An elderly woman who is experiencing homelessness is in need of a tent and styrofoam cooler.
• A middle aged male with disabilities and limited income is in need of a new queen size mattress and bed frame.
• A middle aged mother with disabilities and limited income is in need of a reliable vehicle to get to work and recovery meetings.
• A young male with disabilities and limited income is in need of a new glasses. His vision is 20/25 and he prefers plain, black frames.
• A middle aged mother with disabilities and limited income is in need of a portable stand up air conditioning unit.
***
The following individuals are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of Straight Talk Wireless phone cards.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking size 18 months-24 months baby boy clothing, new/used donation or gift card to buy baby clothing.
• A man with disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of new/used spring compressor to fix his car.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking financial donation to get his Montana state ID. The cost of the ID is $17.
***
The following individuals are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
• A female with disabilities whose mother passed away, needs assistance paying the electric bill. Donating financially would be appreciated. $200 is owed to Northwestern Energy.
• A female with disabilities whose mother passed away, needs assistance paying for car repair. Donating financially would be appreciated. $73 is owed to Meineke Car Care Center.
• A female with disabilities whose mother passed away, needs assistance paying a pharmacy bill. Donating financially would be appreciated. $100 is owed to 406 Pharmacy.
• A female with disabilities needs a power wheelchair. Donating the item or financially would be appreciated. A power chair from Discover Mobility is $2,887.
