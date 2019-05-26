A family needs two car seats, one for a toddler who is 4 (probably just a booster seat) and the other for a 1-year-old (not an infant seat but the one between a booster and an infant). If you can help, call Barb Gmeiner, Family Resource Coordinator at Lowell School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 4447.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities, two small children, and very limited income is in need of a lawn mower and weed eater. If you could help with a donation, please contact Brandi at Winds of Change, 406-544-3007.
***
A low-income mother with disabilities needs a computer for her daughter’s online schooling. Any donation is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
***
A 12-year-old male is in need of clothing. He is a size 34 in pants, size medium in underwear, size large in shirts, and size 5-10 in men’s socks. If you can help, contact Kelsey Adcock, Youth Case Manager, Youth Dynamics, Inc., at 406-203-5765 or 406-728-9672.
***
A 25-year-old hard working and motivated man is in need of supplemental funding for two essential equipment accessories for a power wheelchair. The accessories are a power seat elevation kit and an LED safety light kit. They are not covered by his insurance, even though they are essential to his function, safety and ability to be an active and production person. Donations can go directly J. Ritter, Village Health Care Center, 2651 South Ave W. Missoula MT, 59801.
***
A low-income, homeless couple needs toiletries while awaiting housing. Walmart or Dollar Tree gift cards recommended. Please contact Matt at 406- 233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
***
A homeless man needs assistance with a $3 co-pay to obtain prescription medication. Any help is appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
***
A women with rheumatoid arthritis is in great need of an adjustable bed – gently used. A gentleman with multiple health issues is in need of a larger size recliner/lift chair — gently used. If these are items that you can assist with, contact Esther at Home & Community Based Services, Partners in Home Care, 406-327-3678.
***
An 8-year-old girl needs summer/spring clothes including jeans, pants, shorts, swimsuits, tops long and short sleeve, tank tops, dresses (size 10/12 or L in girls), sandals and tennis shoes (size 2Youth). If you are able to help, please contact Danielle at Child & Family Service Network, 406-532-9770 Ext. 2228.