A family with disabilities is seeking assistance with gas money to help with their daily work commute. If you can help, please contact Matt Halvorson at the Winds of Change at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A gentleman has disabilities, is a cancer survivor and suffers from a TBI. He is in need of $85 to pay his old power bill to be able to get a new apartment. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955 or email daustin@wocmt.com, if you can help.
***
A high school student needs a men’s bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator/FACS Teacher, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
Several C.S. Porter Middle students are in need of help with band instrument rental fees: A sixth-grader needs help with violin rental fee of $75; a sixth-grader needs help with trumpet rental fee of $75; a seventh-grader needs help with trumpet rental fee of $75; a seventh-grade student needs help with saxophone rental fee of $75; a seventh-grade student needs help with viola rental fee of $35; an eighth-grade student needs help with clarinet rental fee of $75.
Any help would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made to the Fine Arts Music department located in the MCPS Administration building on Sixth Street West.
***
A mother of three young children is requesting some assistance in the form of grocery gift cards. She is also requesting help with clothing for her children in the form of donations or gift card. She was previously homeless and has secured housing. Her oldest 7-year-old son needs clothing size 12, 14, 16 and a size 3 shoe. Her 3-year-old needs sizes 4T-5T and size 9 toddler shoe. The 1-year-old needs shoe size 8 toddler. Please contact Tanell Broncho at the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center, 406-829-9515 Ext. 115, if you can help.
***
A mother with disabilities is seeking assistance in purchasing a used vehicle or in fixing current one. Any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
***
A gentleman with disabilities in the Missoula area is in need of car repairs that he cannot afford. He is reliant on his vehicle as he lives outside of city limits. He needs to have his water pump belt assembly and heater core replaced. He can afford the parts, but not the labor. If you are able to assist with free or discounted labor, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health at 406-552-2090 or email emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A homeless family needs $160 for brake pads and rotors. Please contact Kim Hope at WORD, 406-544-1276, to make a donation.
***
A driven couple with disabilities is moving into their first Missoula home and is in need of furniture, dishes, cleaning supplies, etc. If you are able to help, please contact Aly Holly at Winds of Change,. 406-541-4673 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A single mother of three boys is in need of four 205 65R15 tires to safely transport her family during winter.
If you can be of assistance, contact Jillian at 406-532-9722.
***
A student needs coveralls for welding and cannot afford them. He is a men’s 38 or 40. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400, Ext. 7507.
***
A Big Sky High School student is in need of size 11 cleats for football. He would prefer blue/black but is open to anything. If you are able to help, please contact Danielle, Family Resource Center Specialist at 406-728-2400, Ext. 8051.
***
An elderly man living alone with assistance from caregivers is in need of an electric, top loading washer and dryer. He would need them delivered. If you can donate, call Autumn at Partners in Home Care at 406-241-3300.