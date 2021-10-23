We Care: Family needs gift card to buy groceries

A low-income, hard-working family with a dependent child needs a Walmart gift card to buy groceries and winter clothes. They recently lost their long time residence due to their apartment complex being sold to new owners who intend to complete new construction. This family pulled together all their resources and were successful in finding a new long-term residence, however, this move left them with no finances for food and winter clothing. If you can assist this family in their time of need please contact their Medicaid Case Manager at Partners in Home Care, Leslie Johnson, 406-544-3930.

***

The following people needed assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change, 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A single mom of three, about to be four, works full-time and goes to school part time. She needs help with getting her car registered, which will cost her about $260 for permanent tags and registration.

• An elderly woman with disabilities needs help obtaining fuel vouchers to help her get to and from her appointments. She is also in need of help paying her storage unit, which is $100.

• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs help with obtaining exercise equipment for at home physical therapy. She is in need of $150 for all of what she needs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0