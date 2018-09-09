A family is in need of $409.40 to fix the brakes on their 2000 Nissan Quest to commute safely with their daughter. If you can help, please call Tara at 406-830-5786.
***
A homeless woman attempting to get life pieced back together is trying to pay off municipal court fines from 2013. She has no access to funds, and is in need of $318.75. If you would like to help, please contact Winds of Change Case Manager Skye Summers at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-366-6909.
***
A low income, disabled mother needs assistance paying a civil case filing fee of $45 for which an out-of-state court declined waiving the fee. If you can help cover this fee, please contact Julia Bartos at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673, or by email at jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low income, disabled mother needs assistance to pay for re-lining her dentures, since Medicaid no longer covers denture services. Needed funds: $200. It is important to maintain an accurate fit in order to eat comfortably and talk clearly. If you can donate, please contact Julia Bartos at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673, or by email at jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com.