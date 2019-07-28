A family with four children (two with autism) has its one reliable vehicle that can fit all of them at Meineke for repairs. They received a bid of $381. Due to not having this vehicle they are not able to take the kids out into the community and engage in their favorite summer activity (camping).
Donations paid directly to Meineke on their behalf would be appreciated. Or call Laura Olsonoski, OTD, OTR/L, ATP, Occupational Therapist, 396-4130.
A single father with disabilities has two boys and is in need of $194 to get his rent paid for August. If you can help, contact Darin at Winds of Change 493-8955 or daustin@wocmt.com.
A house-bound woman with disabilities and limited income is searching for a used TV. This woman struggles with severe anxiety and depression. If you are able to donate, please contact Grace at We Care Behavioral Health, 406-370-5014, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.