A family of four who is recently housed after a long period of homelessness is in need of furniture and household goods. Beds, bedding, towels, sofa, chairs, pots and pans and kitchenware would be greatly appreciated. Contact Sue Ellerman, Housing Retention Specialist at the Poverello Center, 406-529-4860 or sellerman@thepoverellocenter.org.
***
A single mom needs a twin bed frame with drawers underneath. It would be very appreciated if it is able to be delivered. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
***
A high school student needs a twin bed frame and mattress and a dresser. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator/FACS Teacher, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A disabled male, on a fixed income, is struggling to meet basic needs. He is seeking someone to donate a small pick up truck so that he can haul scrap metal and do outside yard work and snow shoveling for extra income. If anyone in the Missoula area is able to help this individual, please contact Corinne at 406-203-9948; or email clynn@sunburstfoundation.org.