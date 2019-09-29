A Russell School family is in need of everything that would create a kitchen — they are starting from scratch. They need kitchen items such as plates, glasses, silverware, pots, pans, and baking sheets and dishes. The family is in need of a microwave, and kitchen towels and potholders. The Russell Family Resource Center is helping to coordinate the collection and delivery of these items to the family. Call 728-2400 Ext. 4846 or email frcrussell@mcps.k12.mt.us.
A woman with disabilities and living in her vehicle is requesting a donation for a lap top computer. She would like to have the opportunity to further her education at the local college, but needs a computer to do so. As she does not have a home at this time, it would need to be a laptop. If you are able and willing to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions at 552-2090 or emily@3riversmhs.com.
A student who is taking physics needs a TI-84 graphing calculator. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A family recently uprooted and moved to Missoula. They are in need of help covering instrument rental cost. Unfortunately, the school rental instruments are all out so they had to rent from Morgenroth, which is a much higher rental fee than the schools. The rental cost is $45 per month. Any help would be greatly appreciated in covering this students rental for the year. Donations can be made to Family Resource Center at C.S. Porter or directly to Morgenroth. Call 542-4060 Ext. 4613, for more details or questions.
A low-income woman with disabilities needs kitchen goods including a bullet blender, pots, pans, bakeware, and other dishes. She would also like spare cloth for sewing. If you are able to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A low-income woman with disabilities needs a sectional couch. If you are able to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A single mother with disabilities is battling WorkComp and is need of financial and winter clothing donations. She needs snow boots and winter shoes in women's size 11, and needs a winter jacket size 4XX. She needs a $1,000 deductible for insurance as her car was damaged in an accident that was caused by the other driver. She needs help of $123 to pay her phone plan for her and her children next month. Please contact Case Manager Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955 or daustin@wocmt.com.
A Russell School family is in need of assistance with mechanical work on their Chevy Trailblazer. The car will need to be towed to a mechanic to have a new alternator installed. If you can help with this need, please contact the Russell Family Resource Center at 728-2400 Ext. 4846.
A low-income mother with disabilities is seeking baby boy clothing donations, used or new. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.