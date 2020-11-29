We Care: Family needs queen size mattress and box spring

A family needs a queen mattress and box spring. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

***

A homeless woman with disabilities and limited income is requesting winter boots (size 8 to 8 1/2 wide), as well as jeans, khakis, or black pants (size 8-10, or medium) to comply with casual dress code at new job. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a washer and dryer. New or old washer and dryer would be greatly appreciated. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change at 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

***