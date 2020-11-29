We Care: Family needs queen size mattress and box spring

A family needs a queen mattress and box spring. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A homeless woman with disabilities and limited income is requesting winter boots (size 8 to 8 1/2 wide), as well as jeans, khakis, or black pants (size 8-10, or medium) to comply with casual dress code at new job. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
A man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a washer and dryer. New or old washer and dryer would be greatly appreciated. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change at 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
A senior man with disabilities and limited income is in need of assistance paying for his pain management specialist bill. His bill that he currently owes is $300. He is needing assistance towards this bill so that he can continue to seek treatment for his pain. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change at 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking donation a '90 Toyota Corolla alternator.
• A woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking a cash donation of $190 to register a car so that she can get to work.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking donation of Straight Talk phone cards.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking donation of new/used phone.
