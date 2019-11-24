A family of three (grandparents and middle school granddaughter) need a gift card to Albertsons or Walmart to obtain cooked food for a Thanksgiving meal. This family currently lives in a motel with only a microwave to cook food. They have limited finances and must use their monthly income to pay for their residence at the motel. Going out to a meal provided in the community is not possible as the grandmother is in poor health and cannot travel. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Please contact this family’s case manager, Leslie Johnson, Partners in Home Care, 544-3930.
A middle-aged man with disabilities and very limited income is in need of paying his spend down payment to maintain his Medicaid. He needs $260 to reactivate it. If you could help with a donation, please contact Lilian, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.
An 82-year-old woman with dementia and in assisted living is in need of bottom dentures. Total cost is $850. Different resources are being looked into, but if you are able to help in any way, please call Judea at 327-3686.
The Family Resource Center at Big Sky High School works with families seeking help in life’s transitions, challenges, and changes. A 14-year-old student would like a guitar for his birthday. The family is currently living on limited resources, but he would really love this. If you are able to help, please contact Danielle, FRC Specialist, at 728-2400 Ext. 8051.
A client needs a plumber to do work for little or no money. The client has a trailer house which is having plumbing issues. Please contact Andy at 532-9834.
A single mother with disabilities is attempting to locate tires for her vehicle. The size is 205/65 R15. Her vehicle is essential in getting to her and her children to various medical and school appointments. Please call client’s life coach, Ashley at 406-871-5814, if you are able to donate some tires for this individual.
A single mother with disabilities and two children needs help with her phone bill. She was injured on the job and has been attending medical appointments before she can look for work again. She is also filing for disability. She is in need of $100 to pay her and her children's phone bill this month. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change at 493-8955 or daustin@wocmt.com.