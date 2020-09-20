We Care: Family needs tires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lowell Elementary School family needs tires or a $200 gift certificate to a tire shop. They are pllanning a trip to the Mayo Clinic and need reliable tires for the long drive. The car is a 2007 Mercury Monterey, tire size P235/60R16. Contact Libby Miller at Lowell Elementary Family Resource Center, 542-4040 Ext. 4447 or lowellfrc@mcpsmt.org, if you can help.

A single mother with a disability needs a space heater to help heat her home for the upcoming winter. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090 or emily@3riversmhs.com.

A homeless woman with no income is seeking $275 donation to recover vehicle from impound lot. Anything helps. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.