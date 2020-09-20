We Care: Family needs tires

A Lowell Elementary School family needs tires or a $200 gift certificate to a tire shop. They are pllanning a trip to the Mayo Clinic and need reliable tires for the long drive. The car is a 2007 Mercury Monterey, tire size P235/60R16. Contact Libby Miller at Lowell Elementary Family Resource Center, 542-4040 Ext. 4447 or lowellfrc@mcpsmt.org, if you can help.
A single mother with a disability needs a space heater to help heat her home for the upcoming winter. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090 or emily@3riversmhs.com.
A homeless woman with no income is seeking $275 donation to recover vehicle from impound lot. Anything helps. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
A homeless middle aged man with limited income is in need of assistance to acquire vehicle insurance and to title his vehicle. This gentleman worked hard and saved up money for the vehicle but needs help to complete the process to make his vehicle legal to drive. If you can help with a donation, please contact James Gleixner at Winds of Change at 406-240-5216.
A man with disabilities and very limited income is in need of help paying his bill for Group Home admission. He currently owes $737.65 for deposit, prorate, and past balance. If you can help with a donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 or 425-954-0429.
A high school student needs a men’s bike. Used is totally fine. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A homeless man is seeking a donation of Straight Talk Wireless phone cards. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext 262.
