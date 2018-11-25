A family of five that recently moved to Missoula was in a car accident that totaled the car. They need a vehicle that they can use locally.
If you can help, text 817-879-4431 (local).
***
An elderly woman needs garbage bags. If you would like to donate, please contact case manager, Laura Curry at Partners In Home Care, 327-3771.
***
Several clients are in need of items this holiday season. Phone cards and gas cards seem to be the top of all their wishes. If you are interested in making donations, contact Asa Lehrke at Open Aid Alliance, 406-926-2708.
***
An elderly female on a fixed income is seeking a donation of a gift card. She is hoping to use this towards grooming and hygiene options or get her hair done at the salon in Walmart for the holidays. She generally only has about $40 after paying her bills at the end of the month. Any donation will be greatly appreciated. If you are able to help please contact her case manager at 327-3686. Voicemail is confidential.