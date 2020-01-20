A family is requesting a donation for either a Walmart, Secret Seconds or Good Will gift card to buy winter boots this season. The family is struggling to make ends meet and is not able to afford boots this season. If you can help, leave cards with a staff member at Partnership Health Center, 401 Railroad St. or call Kaitlyn B., social worker, at 406-258-4491.
A high school senior needs help paying for graduation announcements. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A gentleman with disabilities and currently homeless needs boots and shoes size 12 wide. If you can help, please contact Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.