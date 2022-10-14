We care: Family of four in need

A family of four with two children (7 & under 1) need help getting materials for an older trailer that they own. The roof is leaking causing the ceiling to fall in. Roofing materials along with insulation and ceiling materials are needed. They have someone who will help them with getting it fixed. Winter is on its way, so it is imperative that they get their trailer fixed before the snow falls. If you can help, please contact Kristine Asanovich Family Resource Specialist at Franklin Elementary 406-728-2400 X 2250.

Disabled woman with a very limited income is in need of a kitchen table with four chairs. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and / or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Disabled man with a very limited income is in need of a 55 quart cooler to store groceries. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and / or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Disabled man with a very limited income is in need of a donation for a phone card. The total is $45. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and / or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Disabled man with a very limited income is in need of donations in the form of a gift card to Walmart or Winco. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and / or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Disabled woman with a very limited income is in need of donations to pay for yearly home expenses totaling $312. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and / or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Middle-aged woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of warm clothing for winter. She is in need of size 14 pants, size XL sweaters or warm shirts, size XL winter coat, hat, scarf, gloves and size 8 winter boots. If you can help with a donation, or a gift card to Wal-Mart, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.