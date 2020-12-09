 Skip to main content
We Care for the Holidays: 3 Rivers Mental Health Center has clients in need this holiday
3 Rivers Mental Health staff works with clients and their family, friends and support systems to help clients maintain and improve their quality of life.

3 Rivers Mental Health essential community based mental health services include psychiatry services to adults and youth. It has three medical doctor psychiatrists, Dr. Holman, Dr. Thein and Doctor Wang now taking taking on new patients.

3 Rivers offers case management, rehabilitation and support (CBPRS),  medication monitoring (face to face or phone medication prompts), outpatient therapy (to adults and youth), 24 hour mental health crisis line, adult foster care, day treatment, mental health group homes (Platinum House in Missoula (16 bed co-ed) and Copper House in Butte (8 bed co-ed)), supported employment and representative payee. 

Currently there are 14 adult residents in one of the group homes — seven women and seven men — who struggle with various mental health diagnosis. The group home would appreciate help giving each of them $5 gift card to Dairy Queen and/or a $25 gift card to Goodwill or Walmart.  

If you can help, contact Linda at 552-7223 or linda@3riversmhs.com

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily "We Care" column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. To read all of this year's We Care holiday requests, go to Missoulian.com.

Agency profile

Name of agency: 3 Rivers Mental Health Center.

Contact: In Missoula, 715 Kensington Ave., Suite 24B; 830-3294; 3riversmhs.com.  

Year established: 2009.

Name of director: Karen Witt, executive director. 

What the agency does: Provides adult case management; medication management; outpatient therapy; mental health assessments and diagnosis; representative payee services; support with activities of daily living; support and advocacy for people with mental illness; an intensive community-based service program that includes face-to-face medication reminders and medication prompts; a work program; and many mental health groups.

Number of clients served each year: More than 2,000.

Other needs the agency may have: waterproof twin size mattresses for the Missoula and Butte group home; electric range for the Butte group home. 

