We Care for the Holidays: 3 Rivers Mental Health Center has clients in need this holiday

3 Rivers Mental Health staff works with clients and their family, friends and support systems to help clients maintain and improve their quality of life.

3 Rivers Mental Health essential community based mental health services include psychiatry services to adults and youth. It has three medical doctor psychiatrists, Dr. Holman, Dr. Thein and Doctor Wang now taking taking on new patients.

3 Rivers offers case management, rehabilitation and support (CBPRS), medication monitoring (face to face or phone medication prompts), outpatient therapy (to adults and youth), 24 hour mental health crisis line, adult foster care, day treatment, mental health group homes (Platinum House in Missoula (16 bed co-ed) and Copper House in Butte (8 bed co-ed)), supported employment and representative payee.

Currently there are 14 adult residents in one of the group homes — seven women and seven men — who struggle with various mental health diagnosis. The group home would appreciate help giving each of them $5 gift card to Dairy Queen and/or a $25 gift card to Goodwill or Walmart.

If you can help, contact Linda at 552-7223 or linda@3riversmhs.com.

