AniMeals No-Kill Shelter and Food Bank's mission is "to save the hungry, the helpless, the lost and the little ones just struggling to survive. To house and feed as many animals as possible. To ease the suffering of the weak and unloved. To build a no-kill community and realize the achievement of a no-kill nation."
Millions of animals are abandoned every year. The shelters and rescue groups including AniMeals supplement the food needs of these homeless animals.
This holiday season AniMeals is requesting cat and dog food for the Pet Food Bank. The homeless animals living outside need to double their caloric intake just to maintain body heat, and Montana winters can be brutal. The Food Bank covers all of Montana. Any brand of food is accepted.
In addition, AniMeals' recycling truck needs all six tires replaced. The tires are size 75R16.
You can drop off your food donations at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.