AniMeals No-Kill Shelter and Food Bank's mission is "to save the hungry, the helpless, the lost and the little ones just struggling to survive. To house and feed as many animals as possible. To ease the suffering of the weak and unloved. To build a no-kill community and realize the achievement of a no-kill nation."
This holiday season AniMeals Animal Food Bank requests that you consider giving a gift that makes spirits bright and gives a second chance to a hungry and homeless animal. With your help, AniMeals Animal Food Bank can continue to give the gift of life to thousands of animals in need.
In 2017 the food bank distributed 196,201 pounds of dog and cat food. Of that, 157,566 went to shelters and rescues, 11,811 pounds went to families in crisis situations, and 9,946 pounds went to the homebound disabled members of our community. Dog food comprised 101,156 pounds, and 86,799 pounds went to cats.
The homeless animals living outside need to double their caloric intake just to maintain body heat, and Montana winters can be brutal. AniMeals' goal for the winter food drive is to stock up enough dry food to hold it through the winter months ahead and be able to feed the animals that count on us for their very survival. The immediate need is for cat food. Any brand will do.
Your tax-deductible donation, however large or small, makes a difference to a hungry tummy and a hungry heart.
You can drop off your food donations or mail a check to AniMeals at 1700 Rankin St., Missoula, Montana 59808.