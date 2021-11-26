 Skip to main content
We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: C.S. Porter's Family Resource Center seeks help for Potlatch

C.S. Porter's Family Resource Center is a place where families, students, employees and community members can connect to resources that encourage family engagement in academics, mental and social/emotional well-being.

The center works to encourage youths to be champions of their learning while also empowering families to be partners in their child's education.

Every year before the holidays, C.S. Porter puts on an annual tradition of giving and receiving called Potlatch. The school is asking the community for donations of gently used trinkety-type items. The week before the holiday break, the school will set up a shopping experience. Students can go shopping for their friends and family. Gift wrap, tags and cards students will be available for students use as well. Students have the chance to give gifts to their loved ones.

In order for Potlatch to run successfully, the school needs to collect many "things" such as stuffed animals, kids' toys, household items, ornaments, jewelry, and gift wrap/bags. Please NO books or clothes.

If you can help, call 406-542-4060, ext. 4613, or email porterfrc@mcpsmt.org.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, call 523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of Agency: CS Porter Middle School Family Resource Center

Contact: 2510 W. Central Ave., 406-542-4060 Ext. 4613. Email porterfrc@mcpsmt.org.

Director: Kat Harmon

Number of clients served: several hundred.

What the agency does:  works to encourage youths to be champions of their learning while also empowering families to be partners in their child's education. 

