We Care for the Holidays: C.S. Porter's Family Resource Center seeks help for Potlatch

The center works to encourage youths to be champions of their learning while also empowering families to be partners in their child's education.

Every year before the holidays, C.S. Porter puts on an annual tradition of giving and receiving called Potlatch. The school is asking the community for donations of gently used trinkety-type items. The week before the holiday break, the school will set up a shopping experience. Students can go shopping for their friends and family. Gift wrap, tags and cards students will be available for students use as well. Students have the chance to give gifts to their loved ones.