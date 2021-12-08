We Care for the Holidays: Early Head Start looking for help for families in the program

Missoula Early Head Start is a federally funded program provided at no cost to low-income families living in Missoula County. MEHS serves children up to age 3 and pregnant women year-round, and is designed to meet the special strengths and needs of each family. There are three Early Head Start options: Home-Based, Center-Based and Prenatal.

Services are individualized for parents to assist their goals of independence and self-sufficiency. Resources and referrals include social services, medical, dental, physical, nutrition and mental health services, and disability services. Parents receive ongoing parenting education, leadership skills, volunteer opportunities, skill-building, goal-setting and career opportunities.

Following are immediate family needs. To help, call 406-251-9410 ext. 302, or drop off donations at Missoula Early Head Start.

MEHS has an ongoing mission to get books into the hands of children, so any donations for age appropriate books is always greatly appreciated.

Many of the families need winter gear for children: boots (sizes up to 8), snow pants and waterproof jackets (sizes up to 4T), and youth hats and mittens

MEHS can always use diapers, size newborn to 6, wipes, and gas cards.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0