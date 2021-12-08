 Skip to main content
We Care for the Holidays: Early Head Start looking for help for families in the program

Missoula Early Head Start is a federally funded program provided at no cost to low-income families living in Missoula County. MEHS serves children up to age 3 and pregnant women year-round, and is designed to meet the special strengths and needs of each family. There are three Early Head Start options: Home-Based, Center-Based and Prenatal.

Services are individualized for parents to assist their goals of independence and self-sufficiency. Resources and referrals include social services, medical, dental, physical, nutrition and mental health services, and disability services. Parents receive ongoing parenting education, leadership skills, volunteer opportunities, skill-building, goal-setting and career opportunities.

Following are immediate family needs. To help, call 406-251-9410 ext. 302, or drop off donations at Missoula Early Head Start.

MEHS has an ongoing mission to get books into the hands of children, so any donations for age appropriate books is always greatly appreciated.

Many of the families need winter gear for children: boots (sizes up to 8), snow pants and waterproof jackets (sizes up to 4T), and youth hats and mittens

MEHS can always use diapers, size newborn to 6, wipes, and gas cards.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. To read all of this year's We Care holiday requests, go to Missoulian.com.

Agency profile

Agency: Missoula Early Head Start 

Contact: 2121 39th St.; 251-9410; http://ravalliheadstart.org/missoula-early-head-start/

Year established: 2001

Name of director: Regina Colomeda: Family and Community Partnership Coordinator (FCP)

Number of clients served each year: 30 in home-based program; 20 in center-based program. 

What the agency does: MEHS is a federally funded program provided at no cost to low-income families living in Missoula County. MEHS serves 0-3 year olds and pregnant women year-round and is designed to meet the special strengths and needs of each family. There are three Early Head Start options: home-based, center-based and prenatal.

Other needs the agency has: MEHS staff often assists parents with home safety needs and supplies. Any donation of cabinet locks, outlet covers, or door handle locks would be appreciated. 

