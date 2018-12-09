Missoula Early Head Start is a federally funded program provided at no cost to low-income families living in Missoula County. MEHS serves children up to age 3 and pregnant women year-round, and is designed to meet the special strengths and needs of each family. There are three Early Head Start options: home-Based, center-based and prenatal.
Services are individualized for parents to assist their goals of independence and self-sufficiency. Resources and referrals include social services, medical, dental, physical, nutrition and mental health services, and disability services. Parents receive ongoing parenting education, leadership skills, volunteer opportunities, skill-building, goal-setting and career opportunities.
Following are immediate family needs. To help, call 406-251-9410, or drop off donations at Missoula Early Head Start.
• A single mom of two children needs all brake parts for her 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.
• A single father needs a washer and dryer.