We Care for the holidays: Franklin Family Resource Center has families in need

The Franklin Resource Center serves over 300 students at Franklin Elementary and provides connections between families and other areas within the school, as well as resources in the Missoula community. The FRC supports, listens and walks alongside our families. The FRC also distributes EmPower Packs weekly from the Missoula Food Bank and provides winter gear and necessities like clothing and food.

If you can help with any of these requests, contact Dayel Dunning at Franklin Elementary School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 2250.

• A single mom of three preschool and elementary kids is in need of a light-up artificial Christmas tree to replace one that was stolen from their storage shed.

• Franklin Elementary is in need of kid-sized winter boots in good and clean condition and new or gently used winter gloves.

• A family is hoping for bikes to give to their grandchildren who they are raising. They are hoping for new or very gently used boys bikes for ages 11 and 13.

