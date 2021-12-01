 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We Care for the holidays: Franklin Family Resource Center has families in need

  • 0

The Franklin Resource Center serves over 300 students at Franklin Elementary and provides connections between families and other areas within the school, as well as resources in the Missoula community. The FRC supports, listens and walks alongside our families. The FRC also distributes EmPower Packs weekly from the Missoula Food Bank and provides winter gear and necessities like clothing and food.

If you can help with any of these requests, contact Dayel Dunning at Franklin Elementary School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 2250.

• A single mom of three preschool and elementary kids is in need of a light-up artificial Christmas tree to replace one that was stolen from their storage shed.  

• Franklin Elementary is in need of kid-sized winter boots in good and clean condition and new or gently used winter gloves.   

• A family is hoping for bikes to give to their grandchildren who they are raising. They are hoping for new or very gently used boys bikes for ages 11 and 13.

Agency profile

Name: Franklin Elementary Resource Center  

Address, phone, website:  1910 S. 11th St. W. 406-728-2400 Ext. 2250. 

Director: Dayel Dunning.  

Number of clients served per year: over 300 students. 

What the agency does:   Franklin Elementary and provides connections between families and other areas within the school, as well as resources in the Missoula community.

Other needs the agency may have: kids' size winter boots.  

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily "We care" column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans love these gifts at the holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News