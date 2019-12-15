Missoula Urban Indian Health Center offers a comprehensive array of health care services from full medical services to behavioral health services.
It currently serves more than 2,000 registered clients who are American Indian and Alaska Natives (AIAN) enrolled tribal members or up to second-degree descendants.
The Community Health Department’s mission is to improve American Indian health and incorporate cultural components into a healthy lifestyle.
The Medical Department aims to provide culturally competent care to American Indian and Alaska Natives in the Missoula community. It provides a variety of medical services and procedures for adults, children and families.
A client of the center — a single mother of three needs help for the holidays. She would like to be able to get items for her children for Christmas. The 7-year-old boy likes army/camo and Paw Patrol. The 3-year-old likes ballerinas and the color pink. The 2-year-old also likes camo and Paw Patrol.
If you can help, call Tanell at 829-9515 Ext. 115.