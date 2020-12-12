We Care for the Holidays: More needs of clients of Winds of Change

Winds of Change Mental Health Center was founded in 2006. It now has more than 70 staff members and offers recovery services to nearly 450 people in the Missoula area through therapy, case management, substance use treatment, community-based psychiatric rehabilitation and support, wellness program with personal wellness coaches, recovery groups and adult group home living.

See the individual needs below, and if you are able to help or donate, please call 541-4673 and ask for the individual case managers listed for each person.

A man with disabilities and no income is seeking assistance in purchasing a phone card in order to stay in touch with his medical providers and therapist. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.

To help the following, contact James Glexiner, 406-240-5216.

• A middle-aged man with low income needs assistance with car maintenance and fuel in order to maintain his current employment. Gentleman is hardworking and had to take off work due to COVID-19.