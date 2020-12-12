We Care for the Holidays: More needs of clients of Winds of Change

Winds of Change Mental Health Center was founded in 2006. It now has more than 70 staff members and offers recovery services to nearly 450 people in the Missoula area through therapy, case management, substance use treatment, community-based psychiatric rehabilitation and support, wellness program with personal wellness coaches, recovery groups and adult group home living.
See the individual needs below, and if you are able to help or donate, please call 541-4673 and ask for the individual case managers listed for each person.
A man with disabilities and no income is seeking assistance in purchasing a phone card in order to stay in touch with his medical providers and therapist. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
To help the following, contact James Glexiner, 406-240-5216.
• A middle-aged man with low income needs assistance with car maintenance and fuel in order to maintain his current employment. Gentleman is hardworking and had to take off work due to COVID-19.
• A middle-aged man with disabilities and limited income is in need of assistance with veterinary bills for his emotional support animal. Animal has had trouble with infection and the client is struggling with paying veterinary visits.
To help the following individuals, contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single mother with disabilities and five children would like dishes, twin bed sheets, comforters and a microwave.
• A single homeless mother of three would like snow clothes and pajamas for her children, size 4T and 5T (gender neutral) and 14/16 boys.
• A single mother with disabilities needs clothes for her teenage son. He would like wool socks, pants size 14/16, shirts size 14/16, winter coat and underwear.
• A single mother bought winter clothes for her child, but has no winter clothes for herself. She would like a pair of snow boots size 9, and a winter jacket size medium.
• A stepfather with disabilities needs snow boots and sneakers size 11 and long john tops (XXXL), and pants (XXL) for working outside to keep his income. His three children would like bluetooth headphones for the holidays.
• A woman with disabilities would like a Mandalorian baby robot for Christmas. She needs warm socks and gloves, black leggings size XL, Raynaud’s silver socks to help with her disability and a Scooby-Doo stuffed animal.
To help the following individuals, contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single mother with disabilities is seeking Jojo Siwa shoes size 3 for her 10-year-old daughter, priced $20 at Walmart, as well as a gift card for Lane Bryant or another plus sized department store to purchase winter clothing for herself.
• A single mother with disabilities and four children needs emergency tire repair and two new rims. The family relies on this vehicle as their main source of transportation. Total cost for two tires and rims estimated $458.14 through Roemer's Point S.
• A mother with disabilities and her teenage daughter need snow pants (2XL and 3XL) as well as winter coats (3XL). Family is also seeking decorations for the holidays.
• A mother with disabilities and two children needs size 14 cargo pants for her teenage son, and size 18 husky pants for her other teenage son. Socks for the family would also be greatly appreciated. Mother is in need of long sleeve shirts size XXL.
• A woman with disabilities and low income needs a new carpet cleaner. Bissell Turboclean Carpet Cleaner Machine is listed at $99.99 on Amazon, or a carpet cleaner machine can be rented for $50.
• A single mother with disabilities and low income needs toiletries for her and her four children, two boys, two girls. Family's wish list includes: movie passes, a gift card to Target or Maurices, art supplies, and notebooks.
To help the following, please contact Abby Higgins at 406-450-6997 or ahiggins@wocmt.com.
• Group home clients with disabilities and low income are in need of clothing and hygiene products. Clients utilize Walmart for all of their belongings. Gift cards in any amount are greatly appreciated as clothing sizes and hygiene products range. Other requests from group home residents are: $30-$50 gift card to Rockin Rudy's, $50 gift card to Bob Wards (enough to buy snow boots or snow pants), sweater for small/medium Chihuahua or gift card to Petco.
• A mother with disabilities and her teenage daughter need clothing and are seeking a gift card to Walmart or Target to buy warmer clothes for the winter.
To help the following, please contact Darin, 406-493-8955 or daustin@wocmt.com.
• A single mother with disabilities and a 14-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl needs men's size XL long sleeve shirts (white), white socks, gift cards, an ergonomic wireless mouse for lap top for school, haircut at Sports Clips, socks and underwear in women’s large, women's size large and size XXL pajamas, sewing machine (for beginner), thread and scrap material, Rainbow High dolls, cleaning supplies, women's size 11 snow boots, movie tickets for the family; board games and playing cards.
• A single mother with disabilities needs a new futon, linens for beds. The 6- and 11-year-old boys need clothing of all types. 16-year-old girl needs clothes and shoes.
• An elderly, retired man with disabilities needs shoes, slippers and boots size 15 wide. He would like cat treats, food, litter and toys for his kitten.
• A man with disabilities has been able to start a part-time job and is need of work boots size 12 wide. He also could use tennis shoes and walking shoes. There is a pair of Wolverine Steel Toe work boots at Sportsman's Warehouse for $174 on sale.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!