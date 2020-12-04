 Skip to main content
We Care for the Holidays: Mountain Home Montana helps young single mothers, kids
This year marks the 20th year that Mountain Home Montana has provided shelter for young mothers who need a place to live and a network of support as they create safe, stable and nurturing homes of their own.

The young mothers, ages 16 to 24, come to Mountain Home homeless and alone. Many have lost custody of their children or are at risk of losing them. These families have experienced multiple traumas and lack the resources they need to become self-sufficient.

When they come to Mountain Home, each member of the family receives crucial basic needs, a warm bed, three meals a day, access to health care and 24-hour support. In addition, the Mental Health Center provides case management, individual therapy, group and family therapy, and community support staff.

Mountain Home is currently expanding its child care center to offer onsite services.

Following is a list of items that are needed. Items can be dropped off at Mountain Home Montana, 2606 South Ave. W. For more information, call 406-360-3929.

Matching dishes for the house, plates, bowls, cups, coffee cups (enough for everyone to use); nonstick pans; all bedrooms to be painted, chalkboard paint on bedroom walls; DVD player with Blu-ray player for house; Say Yes queen bedding and pillows; slippers for moms and kids; toiletries including shampoo/conditioner, dish soap, body wash, razors, baby wash, deodorant, hair brushes, etc.; Tupperware for leftover food storage; 2-3 kitchen chairs; dresser; new movies; craft items, gas cards.

Agency profile

Name of agency: Mountain Home Montana

Year established: 2000

Name of Director: Crissie McMullan

Contact: 2606 South Ave. W.; 541-4663.; mountainhomemt.org

What the agency does: provides shelter for young mothers who need a place to live, and a network of support as they create safe, stable and nurturing homes of their own.

Number of clients served per year: 90

Other needs the agency may have: Mountain Home always needs diapers size 4+. 

