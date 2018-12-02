Mountain Home Montana provides shelter for young mothers who need a place to live and a network of support as they create safe, stable and nurturing homes of their own.
The young mothers, ages 16 to 24, come to Mountain Home homeless and alone. Many have lost custody of their children or are at risk of losing them. These families have experienced multiple traumas and lack the resources they need to become self-sufficient.
When they come to Mountain Home, each member of the family receives crucial basic needs, a warm bed, three meals a day, access to health care and 24-hour support. In addition, the Mental Health Center provides case management, individual therapy, group and family therapy, and community support staff.
Mountain Home is being affected by budget changes and needs the community support more than ever.
Mountain Home needs bikes and child bike trailers to help families increase independence, improve fitness and help them meet their goals. After more than a year of homelessness, a few families have found permanent housing and need household goods as the families transition into independent living: beds, dressers, twin beds, shelving, kitchen tables and chairs, end tables, kitchen supplies, washing machines, dryers and lamps. The change of season brings a demand on appropriate attire for both moms and children; any winter clothing to help keep warm.
Items can be dropped off at Mountain Home Montana, 2606 South Ave. W.
For more information, call 406-360-3929.