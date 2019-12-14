3 Rivers Mental Health Center is a licensed mental health center providing a variety of support services in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.
3 Rivers staff works with clients and their family, friends and support systems to help clients maintain and improve their quality of life.
3 Rivers provides adult case management, medication management, outpatient therapy, mental health assessments and diagnosis, representative payee services, support with activities of daily living, support and advocacy for people with mental illness, an intensive community-based service program that includes face-to-face medication reminders and medication prompts, a work program, and many mental health groups.
A low-income, disabled woman needs food and winter clothing donations. Donations may include a gift card to a local grocery store, food, size XXL tops, size XXXL winter coat, size 18 pants, size 9 shoes, or size 9 winter boots. If you are able to help, contact Maya at 3 Rivers Mental Health Center, 406-552-5665.