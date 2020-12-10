We Care for the Holidays: Shodair Children's Hospital looking for support

The holidays are here, and for most of us, that means getting and receiving gifts. Especially for children, the season just doesn’t seem complete without a visit from Santa. But for some Montana children who have experienced trauma, there is no guarantee of a gift under the tree. Shodair Children’s Hospital is hoping you can help make the holiday special for the children receiving treatment there.

Shodair’s treatment team tries to send children home to be with their family for Christmas morning, but that’s not always possible. It’s thanks to the support of donors that children at Shodair enjoy a morning filled with cheer, joy, and a few gifts to unwrap.

Gifts could include games, Legos, books, playing cards, gift cards, crayons, markers, craft paper, journals, candy, pajamas or slippers. For more ideas, visit shodair.org/donate/.

Presents must be left unwrapped and not have any staples or sharp edges. They can be dropped off or mailed to Shodair Children’s Hospital, 2755 Colonial Drive, Helena, MT 59604. To learn more about Shodair Children’s Hospital and its services, contact Alana at 406-444-7561 or visit the website at Shodair.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0