We Care for the Holidays: Teens in the Youth Dynamics program need help

Youth Dynamics Inc., established in 1981, is a Montana nonprofit children’s mental health agency providing evidence-based treatment for children. The professional staff helps families grow by offering excellent mental health treatment options across Montana. There are 31 locations across the state and, in most cases, each office serves the community within 60 miles. Locally there are offices in Missoula and Hamilton. Services include therapy, case management, family education and support, foster and respite care, mentoring, therapeutic youth home care, equine-assisted therapy, substance abuse treatment, independent living skills, as well as services in Boulder for children with highly sexualized behaviors and/or who have committed sexual offenses.
The following teens in the Missoula area are in need this holiday. If you can help, call 728-9672.
A 14-year-old female needs hoodies and sweatpants, size men's large. Her hobbies include art and music. She would like a "What do You Meme" board game and McDonald's, Wendy’s, Dairy Queen or Walmart gift cards.
Another 14-year-old female needs size 14 pants, size XL shirts, size 8 1/2 women’s shoes, and sweatshirts. Her hobbies: arts and crafts, animals, soccer, dance. She would like a Polaroid camera, computer games and temporary hair color.
A 17-year-old male needs size 38x34 pants, size XL shirts, size 10 1/2 men’s shoes. He likes video games and would like Xbox gift cards, cologne and shaving supplies.
Another 17-year-old male needs size 30x34 pants, size XXL shirts, size 11w men’s shoes, sweatshirts and hats. He likes video games and would like Xbox gift cards, cologne, shaving supplies and action movies.
A family in Hamilton is in need this Christmas. The 4-year-old girl needs size 10 pants and and long sleeve shirts and size 2 slip on hiking boots. She loves fancy clothes, Elsa, Barbies, princess dresses and Scooby Doo. The 6-year-old boy needs size 12 pants and long sleeve shirts, size 4 running shoes and soft knit gloves. He loves dinosaurs, planes, Scooby Doo, Legos and dragons. The 7-year-old boy needs size 10 pants and long sleeve shirts and size 3 hiking boots with laces. He loves Legos, cars, trains, Scooby Doo, micro Legos, things that fit into his hand. The family would love a new battery for its lawn tractor, 750 cc motor, 600 cold cranking amps and bath towels. If you can help this family, contact Chelsea Lloyd, care manager, lloydc@youthdynamics.org, 208-991-0143 or 406-802-7034.
