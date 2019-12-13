We Care Behavioral Health provides case management, therapy and community-based rehabilitation and support services to adults suffering from severe disabling mental illness.
It offers on- and off-site services and is focused on recovery and inspiration for growth. We Care Behavioral Health provides comprehensive, integrated behavioral health that is driven by and centered on the clientele and their needs.
Its licensed clinical therapists work with patients and follow their guidance to create a client-centered plan to address needs.
Several clients in the program are in need this holiday season. If you can help with any of the following, call 396-5617.
A woman with disabilities and limited income seeks clothing for her son, specifically pants and socks. The son wears a 32x34 in pants and large men's socks.
Other items that clients need include gift cards to Walmart or Target, size 22 women’s jeans, blankets, size 11 winter boots, toothbrushes, standing floor lamp, sensitive skin detergent, plastic storage bins, two brooms, dish drying rack, gloves, hats, scarves, cotton socks, size 24 women's jeans, long-sleeve T-shirts size XXXL-XXXXL, cleaning solutions including Windex, toilet bowl cleaner, 409, paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, set of dishes, blood pressure cuff or reader, pillows, size twin and queen bedding sets, towels, washcloths, winter coat size XXXL, sweaters size XXXL, men's size large socks, men's medium or large shirts, men's large coat, men's size 32x34 pants.