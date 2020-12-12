We Care for the Holidays: Winds of Change offers recovery services

• A homeless man with disabilities and no income needs $70 to apply for a valid form of picture ID and to purchase a cell phone in order to schedule appointments.

• A woman with disabilities and low income needs $250 to cover cost of veterinary bills for emotional support animal.

To help any of the following individuals, contact Melanie Edwards at 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A mother with disabilities is in need of assistance for Christmas gifts for her children. She is seeking sweatshirts for her daughter age 13, skate shoes for her son age 16 shoe size 13 and gift cards to Barnes & Noble for her other son age 16.

• A woman with disabilities needs a tool box/tool storage on wheels for work and her hobbies.

• A woman with disabilities needs a F1F2 Memory Foam pillow to help with her back pain and sleeping position.

• A mother with disabilities is seeking an all-in-one desktop with the latest CPU or processor for her daughters’ schooling. Her current computer’s processor is out of date and crashes when her daughters are doing online schooling.