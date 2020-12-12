We Care for the Holidays: Winds of Change offers recovery services

Winds of Change Mental Health Center was founded in 2006. It now has more than 70 staff members and offers recovery services to nearly 450 people in the Missoula area through therapy, case management, substance use treatment, community based psychiatric rehabilitation and support, wellness program with personal wellness coaches, recovery groups and adult group home living.
See the individual needs below, and if you are able to help or donate, please call 541-4673 and ask for the individual case managers listed for each person.
A man with disabilities and low income needs including pants size 30X34, size medium/large shirts, socks, underwear and long johns. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
Several group home clients with disabilities and low income need clothing and hygiene products. Clients utilize Walmart for all of their belongings. Gift cards in any amount are greatly appreciated as clothing sizes and hygiene products range. Two case workers have clients with these needs. If you are able to donate, please contact Steve Cole at 406-539-8887 or scole@windsofchangemontana.com and Peter Sulkanen at 734-328-4556 or psulkanen@windsofchangemontana.com.
To help the following individuals, call Sherene, 406-541-4673, ext. 262.
• A mother with disabilities and low income is seeking a Christmas tree.
• A mother with disabilities and low income needs size 5 and 6 diapers or Walmart gift card to get diapers.
• A mother with disabilities and low income needs size 4 and 5 diapers, a Walmart gift card for infant formula and diapers, men's shoes size 9 1/2 and women's shoes.
• A mother with disabilities and low income needs socks size 6T boys and size 7 men's.
• A homeless man with disabilities needs a pay-as-you-go cell phone, new or used as well as a phone card to go with it.
To help the following, contact Tasha, 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchange.com.
• A homeless woman and man with disabilities and no income both need a supply of $45 Straight Talk phone cards on order make medical appointments.
• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income needs a supply of $30 Verizon cards.
• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income needs help funding her storage unit where she is storing important documents and family memorabilia while she transitions into housing. Payments are $75/month.
• A woman with low income and three children has been laid off work due to COVID-19 and is in the process of applying for pandemic unemployment insurance. She needs help with Christmas gifts for her family. Her 10-year-old daughter would like LOL dolls. Her 14-year-old son would like a $50 Xbox One gift card. Her 18-year-old daughter would like a Walmart/Target gift card. For herself, the mother is requesting a Walmart/Target gift card. She is also seeking various items for the household, as they have recently moved, including sleeping bags, blankets, dishes, socks, sheets, pillow cases, towels and toilet paper.
• Two homeless men with disabilities need supply of 1 lb propane canisters for their camp-stoves. Canisters are currently under $8 in stores (2-pack).
• A man with disabilities and no income is living in his camper through the winter and needs a number of items to help him clean, light, and warm his home, including a generator, a supply of AA and AAA batteries, garbage bags, gorilla tape, and a kettle.
• A woman with disabilities and low income needs a phone to maintain medical appointments and coordinate assistance. She has requested any "unlocked" phone she can use her Straight Talk chip with, as long as it's not an iPhone.
• A woman with disabilities and low income needs $490 to purchase a starter for her vehicle.
• A homeless man with disabilities and no income needs $70 to apply for a valid form of picture ID and to purchase a cell phone in order to schedule appointments.
• A woman with disabilities and low income needs $250 to cover cost of veterinary bills for emotional support animal.
To help any of the following individuals, contact Melanie Edwards at 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A mother with disabilities is in need of assistance for Christmas gifts for her children. She is seeking sweatshirts for her daughter age 13, skate shoes for her son age 16 shoe size 13 and gift cards to Barnes & Noble for her other son age 16.
• A woman with disabilities needs a tool box/tool storage on wheels for work and her hobbies.
• A woman with disabilities needs a F1F2 Memory Foam pillow to help with her back pain and sleeping position.
• A mother with disabilities is seeking an all-in-one desktop with the latest CPU or processor for her daughters’ schooling. Her current computer’s processor is out of date and crashes when her daughters are doing online schooling.
• A mom with disabilities, limited income and three children needs assistance paying for her bills. She recently got rear-ended and the bill for her car has set her back on her bills. She needs assistance with her rent which is $300, her energy bill which is $60 and if you can help with any kind of donation for the cost of repairs for her car it would be greatly appreciated as well.
This is a partial list. See tomorrow's Missoulian for additional clients' needs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!