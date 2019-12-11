Winds of Change Mental Health Center was founded in 2006. It now has more than 70 staff members and offers recovery services to nearly 450 people in the Missoula area through therapy, case management, substance use treatment, community based psychiatric rehabilitation and support, wellness program with personal wellness coaches, recovery groups and adult group home living.
See the individual needs below, and if you are able to help or donate, please call 541-4673 and ask for the individual case managers listed for each person:
• A single mother with a 1 1/2-year-old would like duck booties and scarves. Contact Mr. Bean.
• A transgender woman with disabilities would like a gift card for makeup. Contact Cerina.
• A man with disabilities needs size 30x30 pants. Contact Brandi.
• A single mother of two children — an 8-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy — would like toys and clothing for the girl and toys and gifts cards for the boy. Contact Brandi.
• A single mother with disabilities needs baby clothes and diapers for her newborn son. Contact Sherene.
• A single mother with disabilities would like a used or new Hoverboard for her 13-year-old boy. Contact Sherene.
• A 50-year-old man with disabilities and no income needs socks, size large underwear and a backpack. Contact Brandi.
• A 56-year-old man with disabilities needs a size XL winter jacket and socks. Contact Brnadi.
• A 26-year-old man with disabilities and no income needs size 34x36 pants, size XXL shirts and socks. Contact Brandi.
• A 26-year-old man with disabilities and no income needs a backpack and blankets and bedding. Contact Brandi.
• A 29-year-old man with disabilities and limited income needs a size XL winter jacket. Contact Brandi.
• A 42-year-old woman with disabiltities needs blankets, bedding and gloves. Contact Brandi.
• A 30-year-old man with disabilities and limited income needs size 9 1/2 boots and gift cards for Walmart. Contact Brandi.
• A 44-year-old man with disabilities needs gloves and size XL shirts. Contact Brandi.
• A single 58-year-old woman with disabilities needs a size medium hooded jacket. Contact Brandi.
• A 25-year-old woman with disabilities needs coloring books and art supplies. Contact Brandi.
• A 41-year-old male with disabilities needs a gift card to Walmart. Contact Brandi.
• A 55-year-old with disabilities and limited income needs help paying rent. Contact Brandi.
• A single mother with disabilities and limited income needs help with items for her children. The 13-year-old boy needs size 5 boots, size 27 skinny jeans, size medium shirts and size 14 jacket. The 6-year-old boy needs size 6 pants, size 6T shirts, socks, size 10 and size 6T jacket. Contact Sherene.
• A man with disabilities and limited income is looking for help with fixing his home's siding, insulation, and a new door. Contact Matt, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single man with disabilities and low income is seeking assistance in obtaining a reclining chair for his apartment. Gentleman is large in stature. Contact Tom, 406-531-3866 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.