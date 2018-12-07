Winds of Change Mental Health Center serves more than four hundred low-income, disabled adults and children with severe disabling mental illness and severe emotional disturbances. It is a recovery-oriented agency providing case management, therapy, adult group home services, group therapy, one-on-one community support, and peer support services to these client in order to help them have their mental health as well as whole-person needs met. In the adult group homes, Winds of Change provides 24/7/365 supported living to 44 clients in Missoula County. Additionally, its has a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called the Wellness Institute of Montana Foundation which supplies funding for mental health recovery-related needs that are not often funded by insurance or other funding sources.
See the individual needs below and if you are able to help or donate, please contact the individual case manager:
• A low-income individual needs support with rent. He is currently residing in supported living and has fallen behind on his rent payments due to sudden loss of Social Security benefits. Without support he is at risk of losing his housing and becoming homeless. Contact Sarah G. at 541-4673, ext. 0.
• A low-income individual needs support with rent. He is currently residing in supported living and has fallen behind on his rent payments as he is disabled and currently unable to maintain employment. Without support he is at risk of losing his housing and becoming homeless. Contact Sarah G. at 541-4673, ext. 0.
• An older man with a disability and limited income needs fishing gear, including rod, reel and tackle. Contact Abby Higgins at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-450-6997/406-721-2038.
• An elderly disabled woman needs winter clothing, warm boots, size 7, or other cozy clothing, size XL. Contact Rachel at 406-541-4673, ext. 255.
• A woman with disabilities needs short wool socks for winter as well as pants size 22 or 2X. Contact Rachel at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673, ext. 255.
• A single mom with a disability is looking for a Christmas donation of a Nintendo switch for her son, as well as a medium bird cage and neutral colored couch. Contact Rachel at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673, ext. 255.
• A low-income individual needs a working dryer for her new apartment. Contact Rachel at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673, ext. 255.
• A young woman with disabilities was robbed and needs help replacing colored pencils, gel pens, coloring books, speakers and a Roku stick. Contact Tiffany at 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single disabled mother of three needs gift cards for clothing for her teenage children. Contact Tiffany at 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single disabled mother with an adolescent girl needs a car to transport her daughter to and from school and appointments. Contact Tiffany at 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single grandmother with disabilities needs a vacuum and a water filter. Contact Tiffany at 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
This is a partial list. See tomorrow's Missoulian for additional clients' needs.