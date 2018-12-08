Winds of Change Mental Health Center serves more than four hundred low-income, disabled adults and children with severe disabling mental illness and severe emotional disturbances. It is a recovery-oriented agency providing case management, therapy, adult group home services, group therapy, one-on-one community support, and peer support services to these clients in order to help them have their mental health as well as whole-person needs met.
There are a total of 44 single disabled adults residing in the Winds of Change Group Homes who have little or no family or support system. It would be appreciated if they could get a $15-25 Walmart or Visa gift card each in order to purchase presents for one another. Contact Sarah G. or Kim F. at Winds at 406-541-4673, sgittins@wocmt.com or kfaloner@windsofchangemontana.com.
Additional items that would also be appreciated for the clients to share and celebrate together include socks, snack foods, movies, winter clothes and sweatshirts.
• A low income mother is in need of a gently used cloth drying machine or a gift certificate to Donation Warehouse. Contact Julia Bartos at 425-894-6512 or jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A low income woman who is expecting her son in February is in need of a stroller and car seat. She would also gladly accept a gift certificates to Walmart, baby cloths, bottles, diaper bag etc. Contact Julia Bartos at 425- 894-6512 or jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com.