Winds of Change Mental Health Center serves more than 400 low-income, disabled adults and children with severe disabling mental illness and severe emotional disturbances. It is a recovery-oriented agency providing case management, therapy, adult group home services, group therapy, one-on-one community support, and peer support services to these clients in order to help them have their mental health as well as whole-person needs met. In the adult group homes, Winds of Change provides 24/7/365 supported living to 44 clients in Missoula County. Additionally, its has a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called the Wellness Institute of Montana Foundation, which supplies funding for mental health recovery-related needs that are not often funded by insurance or other funding sources.
See the individual needs below, and if you are able to help or donate, please contact the individual case manager:
• Six disabled men and women living in an adult group home would appreciate Walmart gift cards in order to buy clothing for themselves or gifts for loved ones. Contact Abby at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-541-7673.
• A elderly grandmother with disabilities living in an adult group home hopes for Minion PJ's (size large women’s) and slippers (size 7 women’s). Contact Abby at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-541-7673.
• A mother with disabilities living in an adult group home is hoping for a large purse. Contact Abby at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-541-7673.
• A man with disabilities living in an adult group home is hoping for either a coat (men’s 2X-3X), shoes (10 1/2), or a gift card. Contact Abby at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-541-7673.
• A woman with disabilities in an adult group home is hoping for winter boots (size 9 women’s). Contact Abby at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-541-7673.
• A young woman with disabilities living in an adult group home wants a gift card to Ross in order to get new clothes for job interviews. Contact Abby at ahiggins@wocmt.com or 406-541-7673.
• An elderly homeless woman with disabilities seeks a medium-sized backpack and/or folding shopping tote cart. Contact Sarah at 717-586-1321 or ssnyder@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A middle-age man with disabilities in an adult group home is hoping for a used PlayStation 3 system (with games if possible) in order to experience gaming for the first time. Contact Sarah G. at 406-541-4673 or sgittins@wocmt.com.
• A mother with disabilities needs money for Christmas presents for her teenage children. Any amount gift card to Target or another shop would be wonderful. Contact Tiffany at tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.
• A mother with disabilities needs all-season tires for truck, size 15. The cheapest available tires run about $340. Contact Tiffany at tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690
• A single mom needs car maintenance to maintain her vehicle for the winter. Donations to the Muffler Bandit or for snow tires are most needed. Contact Rachel at 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
• A single mom of an adult son with disabilities is looking for an Xbox 1X for a Christmas gift. Contact Rachel at 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
• A low-income woman with disabilities needs ketamine treatments to decrease depression symptoms. Treatment costs are estimated around $4,000. Contact Rachel at 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
• A young woman with disabilities needs a supply of contacts, which is not covered by insurance. The cost for the contacts is $347 at Montana Family Vision Care. Contact Tiffany at tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-318-9690.
• A middle-age woman with disabilities who lives on very limited income needs a new battery for her 1997 Honda CR-V. The total cost to replace the battery through Firestone Complete Auto Care is $140 dollars. Call Brandi at at 406-544-3007.
• A low-income individual was admitted at a rehabilitation clinic at Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. The individual will be released soon to move to an adult group home here in Missoula. He needs $43 to buy a bus ticket to come back. Contact Miriam at 406-813-1590 or msuchanic@windsofchangemontana.com.
This is a partial list. See tomorrow's Missoulian for additional clients' needs.