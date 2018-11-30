Women's Opportunity and Resource Development (WORD) works with families who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The holiday season is especially hard. When you live in your vehicle or a shelter, extra items are not realistic. WORD is requesting gift cards and gas cards to help keep these families warm and fed.
For recently housed families and those on the verge of becoming homeless, there are the following special requests:
• Mermaid bedroom decor
• Cowboy or wolf bedroom décor,
• Makeup for a 16-year-old girl
• A long board
• A hunting bow for a 16-year-old boy
• Household items
• A large remote-control truck
To donate these items or gift card/gas cards, please call WORD 543-3550 or 493-7612.