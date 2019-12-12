Youth Dynamics, established in 1981, is a Montana nonprofit children’s mental health agency providing evidence-based treatment for children. The professional staff helps families grow by offering excellent mental health treatment options across Montana. There are 31 locations across the state and, in most cases, each office serves the community within 60 miles. Services include therapy, case management, family education and support, foster and respite care, mentoring, therapeutic youth home care, equine-assisted therapy, substance abuse treatment, independent living skills, as well as services in Boulder for children.
The following families are in need of help this holiday season. If you can help, call Jenna, youth care manager, at 406-209-9716.
Family 1 (a mom with two daughters and a son): The 17-year-old girl needs size 14 women's pants, size 8 1/2 shoes and size large shirts. The 13-year-old boy needs size 34/34 men’s pants, size 12 shoes and size large men's shirts. The 9-year-old girl needs size 3/5 pants (no jeans), size 7 shoes and size medium shirts.
Family 2 (grandfather and granddaughter): The grandfather needs size 32/32 jeans, a size XL men's hoodie and dog, cat and fish food. The 16-year-old granddaughter would like art supplies (water color paints, sketchbooks, canvases, pens/pencils), earbuds/headphones, size 10 women's Converse shoes, comforter and pillows for her bed, size 16 women's black jeans and new nail polish (any colors).