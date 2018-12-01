Youth Dynamics, established in 1981, is a Montana nonprofit children’s mental health agency providing evidence-based treatment for children. The professional staff helps families grow by offering excellent mental health treatment options across Montana. There are 31 locations across the state and, in most cases, each office serves the community within 60 miles. Services include therapy, case management, family education and support, foster and respite care, mentoring, therapeutic youth home care, equine-assisted therapy, substance abuse treatment, independent living skills, as well as services in Boulder for children with highly sexualized behaviors and/or who have committed sexual offenses.
Many of the clients have needs this holiday season. They need warm clothes, gas cards, food, toys, grocery store gift cards, arts and craft supplies and books. Anything is appreciated.
If you can help, call Kelsey Adcock, youth case manager, at 406-203-5765.