please contact Dayel Dunning at Franklin Elementary School, 406-728-2400, ext. 2250

• A single mom of three preschool and elementary kids is in need of a light-up artificial Christmas tree to replace one that was stolen from their storage shed.

• Franklin Elementary is in need of kids sized winter boots in good and clean condition.

• A family is hoping for bikes to give to their grandchildren that they are raising. They are hoping for new or very gently used boys bikes for ages 11 and 13.

