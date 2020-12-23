A family in Hamilton is in need this Christmas. The 4-year-old girl needs size 10 pants and and long sleeve shirts and size 2 slip-on hiking boots. She loves fancy clothes, Elsa, Barbies, princess dresses and Scooby Doo. The 6-year-old boy needs size 12 pants and long-sleeve shirts, size 4 running shoes and soft knit gloves. He loves dinosaurs, planes, Scooby Doo, Legos and dragons. The 7-year-old boy needs size 10 pants and long-sleeve shirts and size 3 hiking boots with laces. He loves Legos, cars, trains, Scooby Doo, micro Legos, things that fit into his hand. The family would love a new battery for its lawn tractor, 750 cc motor, 600 cold cranking amps and bath towels. If you can help this family, contact Chelsea Lloyd, care manager, lloydc@youthdynamics.org, 208-991-0143 or 406-802-7034.
We Care: Hamilton family needs help for Christmas
