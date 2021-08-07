We Care: Help need to pay for vehicle repairs

An elderly disabled woman with grandchildren and a limited income is in need of assistance with car repairs at the cost of $2,500. If you can help with a donation, please contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A disabled couple with limited income is in need of assistance with car repairs at the cost of $509.18. If you can help with a donation, please contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A patient needs a working vacuum cleaner. If you can help, please contact Tara at Providence, 406-329-2809.

